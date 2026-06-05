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Local Forecast

Low clouds Friday morning, cooling weekend

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today at 4:09 am
Published 4:16 am

Happy Friday! Low clouds and misting is in the forecast for many beaches this morning as the sea breeze strengthens. Stubborn clouds are ahead for many as high pressure breaks down. Inland temperatures will feel the heat and stay slightly above average whole beaches remain mild. Highs rise into the 60s, 70s and 90s. Winds will mix out clouds by the evening and mostly sunny skies prevail.

Marine clouds appear every morning and night through the weekend. Visibility will be an issue when driving along major and small roads. Bundle up in the morning then shed those layers off after lunch! We cool slightly over the weekend inland while beach temperatures hold steady. Expect 60s and 70s bu the beaches and 80s inland.

We begin next week with June gloom. Another ridge of high pressure sets up bringing a similar weather pattern next week. Toasty inland temperatures and warming at the beaches. Mid 70s are on board for Santa Barbara by Wednesday. Marine waters look calm and winds remain breezy each afternoon.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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