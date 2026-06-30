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Local Forecast

Mild Wednesday, July 1st Forecast

KEYT
By
Published 3:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Pleasant but below average temperatures and scattered clouds will persist into the first day of the new month.

Minimal changes are expected for our shortened work week, slight warming will begin Friday.

4th of July is looking further below average but only by a few degrees, most of our region will be in the low 70s.

SoCal will be warmer than NorCal over the holiday weekend because of some warmer air moving in from the southwest and a cooling system out of the northwest.

Onshore winds and low clouds will likely occur locally, early and late, on Saturday with sunshine in between.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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