Cal Poly baseball fans rally behind team in historic NCAA Super Regional game

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Dozens of Cal Poly supporters came out to a gathering Friday morning to watch the Mustangs baseball team play the biggest game in the program's 32-year Division I history.

Cal Poly, which captured both the Big West Conference regular season and conference tournament championships this season, was in action Friday taking on 16th ranked West Virginia in the team's first NCAA Super Regional.

The winner of best-of-three series will advance to the Men's College World Series to be played in Omaha, Neb. from June 12th-21st/22nd.

To help fans enjoy the team's historic Super Regional appearance, the university held a watch party at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex just outside Mott Athletics Center.

With the game taking place approximately 2,600 miles away in Morgantown, West Virginia, Mustangs fans were able to take in the action while watching the ESPN2 broadcast that was played on a large outside television screen.

"It's a nice sunny day," said Ava Doyle, a Cal Poly softball player. "It's a lot of fun being out here and supporting the team. I'm happy to be here."

Unfortunately, the team didn't give the fans much to cheer about.

The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and continued to add to its advantage throughout the game.

As of 11:42 a.m., West Virginia was comfortably out in front of the Mustangs 11-2 in the 8th inning.

Still, for Cal Poly fans, seeing the team play in such an important game on the national stage was an amazing experience for the team and the university.

"It's great exposure for Cal Poly," said Cal Poly graduate Andy Svercheck. "Alumni from Cal Poly, we know how great the school is and and how great our athletic teams are. We're always tough. Better than you expect and it's great for the rest of the country to see that this is a great place to go to school, a great place to live and raise a family. The Cal Poly experience is unique."

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