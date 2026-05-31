Cal Poly has ‘Super’ feeling after winning a regional for first time in program history

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) - Cal Poly has quite an LA Story as the Mustangs defeated Saint Mary's 5-2 and advance past the NCAA Regionals for the first time in program history.

Freshman Gavin Spiridonoff blasted a 3-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to snap 2-2 tie and the Mustangs completed a perfect 3-0 record to win the Los Angeles Regional.

Cal Poly never played regional host and #1 overall team UCLA as the Bruins were upset twice by Saint Mary's.

Unlike UCLA, the Mustangs had no trouble with the Gaels beating them twice in the regional after opening with a win over Virginia Tech on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 after three innings the Mustangs got on the scoreboard against the Gaels with an RBI single off the bat of Nate Castellon in the fifth inning.

Ryan Tayman tied it at 2 in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his 18th on the year tying him for the Mustangs single-season all-time mark.

Mustangs pitcher Josh Volmerding allowed just 2 runs in six innings of work and the bullpen did the rest.

Corden Pettey tossed a 1,2,3 bottom of the seventh inning for the Mustangs but ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth allowing a walk and a single to start the frame.

But star closer Nick Bonn escaped the jam unscathed by getting a fly out and an inning-ending double play.

Bonn nailed down his 17th save on the season as he retired the Gaels in order in the bottom of the ninth striking out two batters including the final hitter which set off a Mustangs celebration in LA.

Cal Poly will play the winner of Monday's Kentucky-West Virginia game in a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional from June 5-8. If West Virginia wins they will host the Mustangs in Morgantown.

If Kentucky wins then both the Wildcats and Cal Poly will submit bids to host as both are #3 seeds in their respective regionals. The NCAA would decide between the two bids.