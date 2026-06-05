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Ventura County

Man dies following two-vehicle collision on Highway 126 late Thursday

KEYT
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today at 11:21 am
Published 11:28 am

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 61-year-old man died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 126 Thursday evening.

The public identification of the deceased is pending notification of his next of kins shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

On June 4, around 11:10 p.m., dispatchers received multiple 911 calls regarding a traffic collision on Highway 126, east of Hallock Drive in Santa Paula stated a press release Friday from the Santa Paula Police Department.

Arriving first responders found that the collision was between an SUV and a truck and that the driver of the SUV had significant injures as a result of the collision detailed the Santa Paula Police Department.

The 61-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene shared the local police department.

The 53-year-old man driving the truck was treated for his injuries at the scene added the Santa Paula Police Department.

The investigation into this fatal collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Santiago at 805-826-2781.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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