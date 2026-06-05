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$2.4 Million Program Builds New Route Into Teaching in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
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Published 11:48 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A new partnership on the South Coast is aiming to bring more future teachers into local classrooms while addressing ongoing staffing shortages in schools.

Santa Barbara Unified School District and Westmont College have received a $2.4 million state grant to launch a teacher residency program that allows aspiring educators to train while they learn.

Instead of waiting until the end of their coursework to enter classrooms, participants will be placed in local schools throughout the academic year, working alongside experienced mentor teachers three days a week.

District leaders say the approach is designed to better prepare candidates for real classroom demands while keeping more teachers connected to the community.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado says the funding represents a major step forward for students and future educators.

The program also includes a $33,000 stipend intended to help residents cover tuition and living expenses while they complete their training.

Recruitment will focus on multilingual and first-generation college students, with leaders hoping to build stronger representation in front of the classroom.

Participants will be mentored by experienced teachers throughout the school year as they build practical skills in real time.

The first group of residents is expected to begin this fall, with applications open until June 10th.

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Article Topic Follows: Education

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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