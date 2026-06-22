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News Channel Talk-Backs

News Channel 3-12 Talks Peace Agreements & Aftermath of Iran War

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today at 5:00 pm
Published 5:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – How are peace talks going after the "Memo of Understanding?" And yet more changes are happening in the plans to transform Downtown Santa Barbara. There's always plenty to talk about, and you're part of the convo.

Post your questions & comments at keyt.com, and join us for the live debate, 6pm Thursday.


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