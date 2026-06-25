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Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

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Day will play in her first Wimbledon
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Published 12:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After winning three straight qualifier matches, Santa Barbara pro tennis player Kayla Day has earned a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon which begins on June 29th.

The 26-year old Day continues to have a strong 2026 season as she improves to 35-11.

Her world ranking is now near 130 and she has the opportunity to break back into the top 100 again next week.

Her highest world ranking was 84th in 2024.

Day has now reached the main draw in all four grand slams in her career. Her best showing was reaching the third round at the French Open in 2023.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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