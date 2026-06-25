Another Trump Administration Attempt to Take Over Mail-Based Voting Blocked By Courts

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) – While a federal judge has permanently blocked key parts of another Trump Administration attempt to take over elections nationwide, the President stated he personally directed a federal prosecutor to announce investigations into the electoral process earlier this month.

In April of this year, a coalition of attorneys general, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, filed for a summary judgement in their legal challenge to the Trump Administration's unprecedented attempt to federalize elections.

The coalition of state prosecutors argued that the executive order violated the U.S. Constitution as well as state and federal laws.

Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution states that decisions regarding, "the times, places, and manner of holding Elections" are delegated to Congress and managed by each state.

Notably, the section does not mention any executive branch position, office, department or agency.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a permanent injunction for key parts of Executive Order 14399 from taking effect.

The following sections of the executive order were blocked Thursday:

Section 2: Directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to create a list of federally-approved voters in every state

Section 3: Ordered the U.S. Postal Service to alter its ballot processing rules and compile a list of people who receive a ballot in the mail and are deemed eligible by the federal government to vote in such a way

Section 5: Tasked the Department of Justice and other executive branch agencies to create a list of voters who participated in federal elections over the prior five years

"[I]t is hereby ORDERED and DECLARED that Sections 2 and 3 of the EO [Executive Order 14399] are legally void as they are ultra vires and unconstitutionally violate the separation of powers, and that Section 5 of the EO is merely precatory," stated the injunction issued Thursday in federal court.

District Judge Talwani then ordered the Trump Administration to share the unlawful nature of the executive order with all federal agencies within seven days in order to ensure it does not impact any elections this year.

"Democracy doesn't work on its own — it requires constant vigilance," California Attorney General Bonta shared Thursday. "[T]hat's what my fellow attorneys general and I will continue to provide."

Earlier week, the entire Democratic Caucus of the U.S. Senate penned a letter opposing a proposed change to Postal Service procedures that would create a federal registry of voters approved to vote by mail.

During testimony Wednesday, Postmaster General David Steiner told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that the U.S. Postal Service would refuse to deliver ballots to states that did not comply with the proposed rule that the federal agency argued was in compliance with Executive Order 14399.

California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and general elections in Vermont are all conducted through universal vote-by-mail systems.

The proposed changes to mail-based elections appeared to be an attempt to implement Executive Order 14399 after it was temporarily, and, as of Thursday, now permanently blocked by federal courts argued the Senate members in their letter.

"The proposed rule USPS issued on June 2 suffers from all the same legal deficiencies of the Executive Order [14399] and cannot be lawfully implemented. The proposed rule would illegally condition a state's exercise of its constitutional authority to utilize mail-in ballots on submitting its complete absentee voter rolls to USPS and complying with USPS mandatory election mail specifications. Specifically, the proposal requires any state that permits votes to be cast by mail to submit to USPS each absentee or mail-in voter's name, address, and their unique Intelligent Mail Barcode. The regulation purports to permit only states to control which of their voters are enrolled on the new master list, but this new and unnecessary master list of American voters would then be controlled by USPS and ultimately President Trump."

Your News Channel reached out to the U.S. Postal Service Wednesday about the proposal and opposition and a local spokesperson requested more time to generate a response.

Thursday's decision wasn't the first time federal courts have stopped attempts by the Trump Administration to take over federal elections without Congressional or state approval.

On March 25 of last year, President Trump issued Executive Order No. 14248 which was met with a different lawsuit filed by a coalition of Attorneys General.

The group of state prosecutors secured a preliminary injunction and a motion by the Trump Administration to dismiss that lawsuit was denied by a federal judge in District Court in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, June 24, a federal judge granted the coalition's motion for a permanent injunction of Executive Order 14248.

"[T]here is no evidence in this record of widespread 'illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error' [a quote from Executive Order 14248] within American elections, which the Executive Order purports to safeguard against," noted U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Wednesday's ruling. "[C]onsidering the States' undisputed record of harm resulting from the Challenged Provisions of the Executive Order against Defendants' lack thereof, the balance of equities weighs in favor of granting the States permanent injunctive relief."

In addition to those election-specific executive orders, the Department of Justice sent formal requests to over 40 states for copies of their respective voter lists and multiple states including California, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Pennsylvania were sued by the federal government to force them to turn over their voter lists.

Federal law does require states to maintain accurate voter rolls and allows people in most states to register to vote at their Department of Motor Vehicles, but does not authorize the Department of Justice to participate in that maintenance.

In January of this year, a federal judge dismissed the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit seeking access to Californian's private voter information calling the attempt, "unprecedented and illegal".

"The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks an unprecedented amount of personal information related to California voters from California's unredacted voting rolls. The requested information includes the names, social security numbers, home addresses, voting history and other sensitive information of nearly 23 million Californians," wrote Federal District Judge David O. Carter in January's decision to dismiss the Justice Department's demand. "The Department of Justice seeks to use civil rights legislation which was enacted for an entirely different purpose to amass and retain an unprecedented amount of confidential voter data. This effort goes far beyond what Congress intended when it passed the underlying legislation. The centralization of this information by the federal government would have a chilling effect on voter registration which would inevitably lead to decreasing voter turnout as voters fear that their information is being used for some inappropriate or unlawful purpose. This risk threatens the right to vote which is the cornerstone of American democracy."

During a public event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday of this week, President Trump admitted to another attempt to undermine the elections process in California on behalf of Republican candidate for California Governor Steve Hilton.

"I called up the very powerful and very good U.S. attorney in California, and I said, 'Do me a favor. Take a look, they are trying to steal that election, too.' I guess they called up. They said, ‘This is the U.S. Attorney calling.’ So, over the next week, he was definitely going to lose, but the U.S. attorney called, ‘We want to check your votes.’ About an hour after the call, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Hilton has won.’ Had I not made that call, Steve Hilton would right now be watching the election from home. -President Donald J. Trump on June 23, 2026

Just days after the 2026 Primary Election in California earlier this month, First Assistant Bill Essayli for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced his office was pursuing "multiple election fraud investigations" in coordination with the FBI Field Office in Los Angeles.

Your News Channel reached out the FBI Field Office in Los Angeles and the First Assistant's Office for more information about the investigation and while the FBI Field Office has not responded to multiple inquiries, the federal prosecutor's office stated previously that it would not comment on ongoing investigations nor verify the nature of its inquiries.

When asked directly about the President's claims that federal prosecutors had influenced the election results at the direction of the White House Thursday, a spokesperson for the federal prosecutor's office in Los Angeles stated, "the President said what he said" before hanging up.

According to CNN, the Justice Department sent at least one attorney to observe ballot processing in Los Angeles County the same day as the announcement and Your News Channel was able to confirm that all three counties we cover had not been contacted by federal prosecutors.



