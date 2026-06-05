Federal prosecutor announces investigations into California’s voting system Friday

LOS ANGELES (KEYT) – On Friday, a federal prosecutor announced that his office was pursuing multiple election fraud investigations in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On X/Twitter, First Assistant for the Central District of California Bill Essayli announced, "my office has multiple election fraud investigations underway in coordination with [the FBI's field office in Los Angeles] We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and prosecute any violations of federal election law to the fullest extent."

Protecting the integrity of California’s elections is a top priority for my office.



California’s election system has serious structural vulnerabilities. Universal vote-by-mail with no voter ID requirements creates conditions where fraud can go undetected and unpunished, eroding… — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 5, 2026

According to CNN, the Justice Department sent at least one attorney to observe ballot processing in Los Angeles County Friday.

According to the County of Santa Barbara, their elections officials have not been contacted by the First Assistant's Office nor the FBI regarding the ongoing vote count locally after being contacted about this story by Your News Channel.

Your News Channel also reached out to county elections officials in San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties and their respective responses and information will be added to this article as they are received.

The federal prosecutor also announced Friday that his office was working with Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, on "a comprehensive audit of California's voter rolls."

The Justice Department demanded private voter data from over 40 states and Washington D.C. last year, including information about California voters.

In January of this year, a federal judge dismissed the Department of Justice's demand characterizing the request as, "unprecedented and illegal".

"The United States Department of Justice seeks an unprecedented amount of personal information related to California voters from California's unredacted voting rolls. The requested information includes the names, social security numbers, home addresses, voting history and other sensitive information of nearly 23 million Californians," wrote Federal district Judge David O. Carter in his January decision to dismiss the federal government's request. "The government's request is unprecedented and illegal."

The U.S. Constitution states in Article I, Section 4 that decisions regarding, "the times, places, and manner of holding Elections" are delegated to Congress and managed by each state.

The section does not mention any executive branch position, office, or department.

According to state law, elections officials at each of the state's 58 counties must report the final results of this week's primary election to the Office of Secretary of State by July 3, 2026, stated a press release from the Secretary of State's Office on Thursday.

The Secretary of State, who is running for reelection this cycle as an incumbent, announced her office will certify the results by July 10, 2026.

The slow pace has been noted by some critics as evidence of corruption.

"You see what's happening in California, they're rigging the election," stated President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday.

"Accuracy comes before speed," argued California's Secretary of State Shirley Weber. "California is the nation's largest voting state, with millions of ballots to process and count. Taking the time to do this work correctly protects voters' rights and ensures the integrity of our elections. California has built a strong system that expands access, empowers voters, and ensures more Californians can fully participate in our democracy."

Despite that emphasis on accuracy over speed by Secretary Weber, Governor Newsom admitted in a social media post this week, "For the record: we wish the votes were counted faster, too".

There is a lot of misinformation floating around about California’s election — including from the President.



This explainer is worth a watch.



And yes, for the record: we wish the votes were counted faster, too. https://t.co/pctXIVnUK1 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 4, 2026

There was no direct indication from the First Assistant's Office that his office was investigating the pace of vote counting in the state and Your News Channel reached out to his office for more information about Friday's announcement.

His office's response will be added to this article when it is received.

On Friday, just after First Assistant Essayli announced investigations in California's voting system, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Dhillon reposted First Assistant Essayli's original post and stated, "Teamwork/dreamwork. Ask yourselves — why does California (& many other states) hide their voter rolls from the federal government at the same time they gladly hand them over to liberal activist groups?!"

Teamwork/dreamwork.



Ask yourselves — why does California (& many other states) hide their voter rolls from the federal government at the same time they gladly hand them over to liberal activist groups?!



🧐hmmm https://t.co/PXznPFqTZr — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) June 5, 2026

Federal law does require states to maintain accurate voter rolls and allows people in most states to register to vote at their respective departments of motor vehicles.

The Justice Department has access to versions of state's voter information for purposes of enforcement of Civil Rights-related laws and can receive access during criminal investigations, but many states have privacy laws that limit or even outright prohibit the sharing of private information.

On July 10, 2025, the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division demanded that California Secretary of State Shirley Weber turn over an electronic, unredacted copy of the state's voter registration list within 14 days citing the need to ensure compliance with the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act.

"[T]he Attorney General is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs," argued the Justice Department in a press release about the nationwide lawsuits seeking voter information. "The Attorney General also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists."

On Aug. 8, 2025, Secretary Weber made California's voter registration list available for inspection at her office in Sacramento with some private information, including driver's license numbers and social security numbers, redacted citing the need to comply with state and federal privacy laws.

The Department of Justice renewed its call for a full, unredacted voter registration list on Aug. 13 within seven days and threatened legal action detailed January's dismissal of their requests.

In response letters sent by the Trump Administration on Aug. 21, Aug. 29, and Sep. 12, Secretary of State Weber shared that the the redacted voter information was still available for review in Sacramento, provided a full list of election officials responsible for maintaining the list, and noted that requests for identical information from multiple other states indicated that the federal law enforcement agency's request was not made in good faith noted January's dismissal.

"These nationwide efforts point at a larger pattern than the DOJ's stated purpose—one that involves collecting sensitive, personally identifying information of nearly every voter in America on an unprecedented scale and then utilizing that information in a completely different context than what the information was provided for," noted Judge Carter in his dismissal.

On Sep. 25, 2025, the Department of Justice sued the state of California for access to unredacted statewide voter information.

"[T]he States are merely an "agent" for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them," argued President Trump in a Truth Social post on Aug. 18, 2025. "Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM. ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!"

California wasn't the only state sued by the Trump Administration for withholding private voter information, often in compliance with state and federal privacy laws, from the Justice Department.

"This Department of Justice has now sued 23 states for failing to provide voter roll data and will continue filing lawsuits to protect American elections," stated U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a press release earlier this year. "Accurate voter rolls are the foundation of election integrity, and any state that fails to meet this basic obligation of transparency can expect to see us in court."

In October, a class action lawsuit, League of Women Voters v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, filed in federal court in Washington D.C., sought to halt the requests for voter information as well as the use of an existing federal database to purge state voter rolls.

The database, known as the Systemic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system, is a decades-old tool for state and federal agencies to verify citizenship status for people looking to access government programs or licenses.

The League of Women Voters suit alleged that the recent demands for state voter rolls was intended to create a federal database of all registered voters nationwide.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, election officials in compliant states used the database to check the status of more than 33 million voters by September of last year.

"We write to urge the Department of Justice (the Department or DOJ) to stop its intensifying pressure campaign to coerce states into handing over their voter rolls, which include voters’ personally identifiable information (PII), in apparent violation of federal law," opened a letter signed by over a quarter of the U.S. Senate in late January of this year. "We strongly oppose the Department’s lawsuits against states, which are unauthorized attempts to centralize this data, that in addition to posing serious risks to voter privacy, data security, and national security, also invite unwarranted voter roll purges and undermine state and local election officials’ list maintenance efforts."

Several states established new agreements with the federal government to expand the use of the SAVE database or announced its use to purge voter rolls, and the Department of Homeland Security made millions of dollars in election security funding for states dependent on the use of the database and compliance with submitting state information to the federal government.

"We encourage states with questions to work with their state election offices for basic implementation requirements," shared the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which manages the election security grant program. "If any state is not found to be compliant, we reserve the right to withhold funding or terminate the grants."

Changes made last year to the conditions for states to access the election security funding also included the removal of language that prohibited the use of the federal funds, "to suppress voter registration or turnout".

Information gathered by the Trump Administration about Americans has already been shared with outside groups with an eye towards voter rolls without proper authorization.

"Just last week, DOJ admitted in court pleadings that rogue DOGE employees at the Social Security Administration (SSA) entered into a secret agreement to share SSA data unlawfully with an outside group for election-related purposes," noted the letter signed by 28 U.S. Senators in late January. "The Department owes Congress and the public an explanation of what it plans to do with state voter roll data in its possession and what safeguards are in place to prevent further unauthorized misuse."

Judge Carter's dismissal was the first, but not the last, regarding the Department of Justice's lawsuits seeking private voter information and the federal jurist admitted during earlier court proceedings he expected a dismissal to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The taking of democracy does not occur in one fell swoop; it is chipped away piece-by-piece until there is nothing left. The case before the Court is one of these cuts that imperils all Americans," concluded Judge Carter in his dismissal back in January of this year. "The Department of Justice seeks to use civil rights legislation which was enacted for an entirely different purpose to amass and retain an unprecedented amount of confidential voter data. This effort goes far beyond what Congress intended when it passed the underlying legislation. The centralization of this information by the federal government would have a chilling effect on voter registration which would inevitably lead to decreasing voter turnout as voters fear that their information is being used for some inappropriate or unlawful purpose. This risk threatens the right to vote which is the cornerstone of American democracy."