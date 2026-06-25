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Local Forecast

Cooling Friday, tracking more clouds

KEYT
By
New
Published 3:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will cool off Friday with more clouds streaming in from the north.

Winds will increase locally starting on Friday evening.

It will be a gusty Saturday with winds coming out of the northwest contributing to mostly below average temperatures here at home over the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies and upper 60s will follow through most of next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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