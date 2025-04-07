Tracking warm weather Monday, peak heating by mid-week

Onshore flow increases Monday, causing temperatures to cool slightly from the weekend. Highs will rise into the 60s and low 70s, right around average. We may see a few areas of low clouds early in the morning, but impact will be small as skies turn bright by late breakfast. Marine conditions are hazardous for west facing beaches through early Tuesday. A High Surf Advisory is in effect, stating waves will be near 7-11FT. If headed to the beach, or surfing, use caution.

Northeasterly flow and high pressure return Tuesday causing temperatures to rise a few degrees. Fog is a possibility once again as a temperature inversion sets up. Skies will clear fast and highs rise into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be light in most areas, slightly breezy in Ventura County and wind prone areas.

The real noticeable warming occurs Wednesday. We go from the 60s and 70s right into the upper 70s and 80s, some places close to 90. My forecast has backed off slightly with the heat as models show a less potent ridge of high pressure. Regardless, we will still reach 10-15 degrees above average and it will feel like summer. Thursday is another toasty and bright day, as we arrive into next weekend, we cool back off. A mild and calm pattern holds through the extended.