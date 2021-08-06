Santa Barbara County: Mask mandate goes into effect Friday

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County's renewed mask mandate will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The mandate was issued by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and applies to all people, regardless of vaccination status, countywide.

In a statement written by county public health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, everyone two years old and older will have to wear a mask in indoor public settings and shared work places.

