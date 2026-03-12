Skip to Content
Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg SFB early Friday morning

today at 12:01 pm
Published 12:04 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 25 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg SFB early Friday, March 13 between 3:58 a.m. and 7:58 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and you can tune in here or watch on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms during the launch but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of the launch.

This will be the 32nd flight for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched: NROL-87NROL-85SARah-1SWOTTransporter-8Transporter-9NROL-146Bandwagon-2NROL-153NROL-192Transporter-14, and 19 prior Starlink missions.

