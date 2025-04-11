Falcon 9 launch of NROL-192 from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for early Saturday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a Falcon 9 launch of the NROL-192 mission from Vandenberg SFB at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 12.

A backup launch window has been designated for Sunday, April 13 starting at 5:09 a.m. added SpaceX.

Below is the NROL-192 mission emblem that shows an artistic rendition of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) cargo joining the existing constellation of national security satellites.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about ten minutes before liftoff and you can tune in here.

Following first stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A graphic depiction of the launch sequence is shown below, courtesy of SpaceX.

This will be the 24th flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, NROL-153, and 14 Starlink missions.