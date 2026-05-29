SLO County Grand Jury Report Details Needed Maintenance at Santa Margarita Cemetery

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (KEYT) – In a new report, the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury responded to a citizen's complaint regarding the disorganized maintenance of the Santa Margarita Cemetery, revealing the lack of transparency and upkeep of the grounds.

The Grand Jury received the initial complaint back in November 2024, claiming the cemetery was not being well-maintained, headstones were not properly placed, plots did not have proper marks or signage, notices of board meetings and minutes were not publicly posted, and contact information such as phone numbers, email addresses, or a website were not easily available.

The Santa Margarita Cemetery was established in the 1880s, and has been overseen by the Santa Margarita Cemetery District (SMCD) since 1909. The group was formed by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors to maintain the approximately 7.9 acres of cemetery parcel.

Located at 7500 W Pozo Rd, the Grand Jury visited the cemetery in September 2025 as part of their investigation into the complaint. According to the report, upon arrival overall appearance of the landscape seemed "disorderly."

Included in this investigation was reviews of legal documents, penal codes, health and safety codes, previous reports and complaints, and interviews of knowledgeable parties.

The visit on September 23rd, 2025 confirmed that attempting to locate a plot inside the cemetery is difficult. The Jury found there were no markings on the curbs that indicate sections or rows, there were no posts or signs indicating sections or rows, and there was no posted map indicating where the sections and/or rows would be located.

Photo of missing row and curb markings (SLOCGJ) Photo of discarded row markers (SLOCGJ)

Large maps and physical files were only available by contacting the SMCD board directly. At the time of their visit, the Jury concluded SMCD had not established a proper website for the public to find contact information, maps, or meeting notices and agendas – as previously suggested by the 2021/2022 Grand Jury.

California law, known as The Brown Act, requires public postings of board agendas no less than 72 hours in advance by public institutions.

Following the visit, a website was curated by SMCD in February 2026 and has been maintained with the proper information since then.

Findings and recommendations from the Grand Jury push for improvements of overall groundskeeping and organization, stating:

"The Grand Jury toured a different, nearby cemetery and saw that it was well-groomed, well-mapped, and consistently maintained. The SMC is over a century old, and its rural setting was originally part of a ranch; however, that does not mean the grounds do not need to be organized."

Recommendations:

The Jury set a suggested deadline of December 1st, 2026 for SMCD is establish a written improvement plan to go about upgrading the area's water system, paving, repairs, and its vermin problem. New section and row markers were additionally suggested to make locating plots easier, along with an updated digital map.

New fencing was installed around the perimeter of the ground's current acreage, but the jury recommends further effort in the improvement process.

Photo of new fencing around expanded area. (SLOCGJ)

"While engineering plans are not required, the Grand Jury believes a written plan needs to be developed and adopted on how the SMCD will proceed with the improvements, including a timeline to accomplish the plan."

The same recommended deadline was given for the district to create an organized leadership chart – allowing the public to view and understand on how the Board of Trustees functions and how all transactions are handled. The jury encourage written descriptions of each member's tasks and responsibilities to "ensure the SMCD can still function regardless of the composition of the Board."

Prior to this report's publication, the jury found SMCD had begun posting their board agendas and meeting notes on to their website, along with contact information for the district, keeping them in compliance with the Brown Act.

"As of February 2026, a website has been established with pertinent SMCD information, which the Grand Jury commends."

The Santa Margarita Board of Trustees is required to respond to all findings and recommendations within 90 days.

You can find the complete report here.

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