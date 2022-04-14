Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 4:30 pm

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch from Vandenberg on Friday morning, residents may hear sonic boom

SpaceX Vandenberg Launch on Feb. 25, 2022.
SpaceX Live Feed
SpaceX Vandenberg Launch on Feb. 25, 2022.

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX said it is targeting a Falcon 9 launch of the National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday, April 15.

Officials said the launch window is set for 6:41 a.m. PT, and a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, April 16, at 6:27 a.m. PT.

After an estimated eight minutes post-liftoff, SpaceX said Falcon 9's first stage will return to land at Vandenberg.

During this time, SpaceX said that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties might hear a sonic boom, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

SpaceX said that "a sonic boom is a brief thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound."

The SpaceX live webcast will go live about 15 minutes before Falcon 9’s liftoff at spacex.com/launches/nrol-85/.

For previous News Channel 3-12 coverage of this event, click here.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content