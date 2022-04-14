SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch from Vandenberg on Friday morning, residents may hear sonic boom

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX said it is targeting a Falcon 9 launch of the National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday, April 15.

Officials said the launch window is set for 6:41 a.m. PT, and a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, April 16, at 6:27 a.m. PT.

After an estimated eight minutes post-liftoff, SpaceX said Falcon 9's first stage will return to land at Vandenberg.

During this time, SpaceX said that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties might hear a sonic boom, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

SpaceX said that "a sonic boom is a brief thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound."

The SpaceX live webcast will go live about 15 minutes before Falcon 9’s liftoff at spacex.com/launches/nrol-85/.

For previous News Channel 3-12 coverage of this event, click here.