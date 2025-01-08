Skip to Content
Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base announced for Thursday evening

today at 3:38 pm
Published 3:55 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch of the NROL-135 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:52 p.m.

A backup launch window has been scheduled the following day, Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:34 p.m. added SpaceX.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about ten minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to the mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

The image below, courtesy of SpaceX shows the series of steps planned for the booster, from liftoff to touchdown.

This will be the 22nd flight for the booster on this mission which previously launched: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, NROL-146, Bandwagon-2, and 13 Starlink satellite launches.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

