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Local Forecast

Warm weekend, tracking your graduation forecast

KEYT
By
Published 3:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The weather will be warm through the weekend despite minor cooling into Sunday.

Dense fog is likely Saturday morning with late morning or afternoon clearing.

Get your sunglasses ready for a bright graduation ceremony, after the morning overcast, with temperatures in the mid 70s around Santa Barbara and 80 degrees at Cal Poly SLO.

Onshore winds will continue locally through early next week but high pressure will keep us warm, especially inland.

The heat will break down by midweek with a weak low pressure system to cool us off into the Father's Day weekend and first day of summer.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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