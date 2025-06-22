Space X reschedule launch for Monday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX rescheduled a Transporter-14 mission supported launch originally set for Sunday to Monday at 2:18 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Central Coast residents may feel the sonic boom from the impact of the launch.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

