Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch announced for early Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:27 am
Published 11:34 am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch window has been announced starting at 1:03 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 carrying Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 will take off from Space Launch Complex 4 East and, following first-stage separation, will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean shared Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs Office in a press release Monday.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes before liftoff you can watch here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
spaceport
Starlink satellites
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content