Falcon 9 launch announced for early Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch window has been announced starting at 1:03 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 carrying Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 will take off from Space Launch Complex 4 East and, following first-stage separation, will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean shared Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs Office in a press release Monday.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes before liftoff you can watch here.