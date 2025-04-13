Skip to Content
Fire

Crews put out structure fire in Camarillo early Sunday morning

Ventura County Fire Department
By
today at 10:00 am
Published 10:17 am

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department crews put out a fire at a business on Acasio Street in Camarillo, just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Smoke came out of the single-story business before firefighters broke into the building and confirmed the incident, detailed the VCFD.

According to the VCFD, nobody was inside the building when the fire started, and nobody was injured.

Firefighters contained the fire to a single building and knocked it down with a sprinkler system, detailed the VCFD.

Crews aired the building out and were on scene for another two hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content