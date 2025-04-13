Crews put out structure fire in Camarillo early Sunday morning

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department crews put out a fire at a business on Acasio Street in Camarillo, just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Smoke came out of the single-story business before firefighters broke into the building and confirmed the incident, detailed the VCFD.

According to the VCFD, nobody was inside the building when the fire started, and nobody was injured.

Firefighters contained the fire to a single building and knocked it down with a sprinkler system, detailed the VCFD.

Crews aired the building out and were on scene for another two hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.