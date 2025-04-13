More fog ahead, Monday April 14th forecast

As anticipated, the marine layer thickened up further which made for another day clouds and sunshine. Inland areas of course enjoyed mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Much of \the coastline saw at least a some fog linger well in to the late morning and even afternoon. Temperatures for our beaches stayed mostly in the 60's with a few very low 70's once the fog retreated just enough for the warm sun to poke through. For the overnight, expect more coastal fog which could produce some light drizzle as well as create reduced driving visibilities. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's.

Looking ahead, it's Spring and we are looking at a very typical mid April pattern with a mix of weather headed our way. The strong onshore flow will continue through much of the work week with coastal areas staying cool to mild and inland areas staying warmer. Winds should stay mostly below advisory levels, but some northwesterly gusts could get strong enough along certain places, like the Gaviota region, to warrant a low end advisory at some point. Marine layer fog will be a staple for coastal areas with the usual routine of a hopeful burn off by mid day. The fog could even thicken up just enough to produce spotty drizzle for the late night and early morning. By late in the work week we see an interesting and tricky late season storm possibly affecting us late Thursday or Friday. The system will run way over the top of us and then dive south in to Nevada and Utah. Normally that would likely just create some wind for us with precipitation staying too far to the east. But, some weather forecast models do see it drifting back or retrograding west just enough to bring some showers to California. We will need to keep an eye on the trajectory right up through mid week in order to get the bet idea of what to expect by Friday and then in to Easter weekend.