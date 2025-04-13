Paso Robles police investigating Saturday night shooting on Park Street

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles police are searching for a man after he shot someone twice just after 8:00 p.m. on the 3500 block of Park Street Saturday.

The victim went to a local hospital for his two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and provided limited details on the shooter, according to the PRPD.

PRPD officers later found shell casings in the road and confirmed the shooting took place.

PRPD police are now looking for a slender man wearing a black ski mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

This remains an active investigation and those with information are asked to contact the following number.