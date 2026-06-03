Direct Relief responds to Ebola Outbreak in DRC

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) Direct Relief has moved quickly to respond to the Ebola outbreak.

"Direct Relief right now is doing everything it can to help the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo," said Direct Relief's Vice President of Communications, Tony Morain."

At least 48 Ebola deaths and nearly 1,000 cases have been confirmed by US Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization (WHO) in teh DRC and Uganda.

Some of the people who have died have been health care workers responding to Ebola.

"As we have seen in past Ebola responses the loss to the health workforce is absolutely tragic so anything we can do to help them we are going to do."

They are now tracking a shipment that left the cavernous Goleta warehouse that if filled with international flags.

The shipment should arrive later this week.

"We've dispatched a major shipment with significant quantities of PPE, N95 respirators, full body protective gear and that is to help health works who are putting themselves on the line to care for patients," said Morain.

The disease was first discovered in the mid 1970s, but there is still no vaccine.

And this outbreak involves a rare strain called Bundibugyo.

"It is an infectious disease that is transferred via body contact, it has an extremely high mortality rate, it isolates patients from their families, it has a chilling effect on the entire health system, it diverts resources away from chronic conditions that need to be addresses every day, so beyond the disease itself it has a huge humanitarian impact that is going to be lasting," said Morain.

In past USAID helped trace Ebola cases. Now nonprofits are taking the lead.

"Direct Relief plays a role as one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical aid in the world but there are a number of amazing groups that are responding right now, again doing everything they can to help as well, said Morain.

Due to the War in Iran fuel costs have spiked, making it one of Direct Reliefs's biggest expenses.

People may go https://directrelief.org to support the effort.

Direct relief commits to ensuring that all those donations go to this response, so just look for Ebola response at https://directrelief.org..

People may also donate without marking the cause, allowing Direct Relief to stretch each donated dollars to cover costs.

The latest shipment is valued at $2.5 million and is funded by donations.

"Every bit helps and is appreciated." said Morain.

Your News Channel will have more on the effort to help tonight on the news.