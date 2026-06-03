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Dos Pueblos High Senior named Student Television Network Student of the Year

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 7:16 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) A Dos Pueblos High School senior has been named the Student Television Network's Student of the year.

Micah Barnhart said he shared a "Sizzle" reel of his high school broadcasting that includes his love of sports with the network.

The nationwide Student Television Network surprised him with the announcement at school on Wednesday.

The teen said he was wondering why his parents were on hand.

"They dropped on me ,they were like do you want to be our Student of The Year and my initial reaction I cried, I think it was the first time I ever cried from happiness, it was just a special moment with all our admin there, with so many people who support me there, especially my parents, so it was really cool," said Barnhart.

The honor comes with a scholarship and internship.

Barnhart is also part of a team that just received a number of student Emmy awards during a Las Vegas ceremony.\

He graduates next week and then will head to Chapman College in Orange County, California, where he will also play football.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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