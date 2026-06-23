Skip to Content
Holidays

Chairs line Ojai Ave. for 4th of July Parade

Chairs line Ojai Ave. weeks before 4th of July Parade
By
Updated
today at 11:23 pm
Published 10:41 pm

OJAI, Calif. (KEYT)  People are already setting out chair's for Ojai's Fourth of July Parade.

The chairs line Ojai Ave. where the parade will start at 10 a.m. on July 4th.

There are reminders not to block public walkways.

The Ojai City Council is now considering a policy to prevent chairs from being set up more than two weeks before next year's parade.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.