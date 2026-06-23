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Santa Barbara City Council approves staff recommendations week before Budget Vote

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Santa Barbara City Council
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Published 11:12 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A special Santa Barbara City Council meeting took place on Tuesday to iron out budget issues.

Councilmembers voted unanimously on staff recommendations that include not adding new positions.

The council intends to protect and restore emergency reserves that have been used to cover deficits.

The city is set to vote on its 2027 budget next Tuesday, June 30.

The council is not scheduled to meet in July,

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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