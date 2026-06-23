Ajay Mitchell returns to UCSB to talk to youth basketball camp

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Two years ago Ajay Mitchell was at the Montecito Country Club waiting to hear his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Surrounded by family, friends and UCSB teammates, he was naturally emotional when he was selected in the second round, 38th overall.

Fast forward to today and the former Gauchos standout Mitchell is grateful, thankful but not surprised by how well his first two years in the NBA have gone so far.

"I am really happy about the way I have been playing but I don't think there is any surprise," said Mitchell who was a guest speaker at the UCSB youth basketball camp this week. "Obviously I knew I was going to put the work in and I knew I had great people around me to help me get to where I want to be at so no surprise but definitely grateful for what has happened."

Mitchell won an NBA title as a rookie two seasons ago on the Oklahoma City Thunder and this past season the guard was one of the league's most improved players. He averaged 13.6 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

He was the best player on the floor during a 4-game sweep by OKC over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Western Conference semifinals. Mitchell averaged 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in that series as he took on a bigger role with teammate Jalen Williams injured.

"That was always the goal is the help my team win and show what I can do and yeah it was a great series," smiled Mitchell.

Ajay Mitchell played three seasons at UCSB leading the Gauchos to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He was the Big West Player of the Year in 2023.

Mitchell, who was born in Belgium, spends a good portion of his summers now in Santa Barbara working out and enjoying some down time.

"This is kind of home for me," said Mitchell. "I got welcomed just like I was part of the family so it's a special place."