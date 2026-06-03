SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – There are still thousands of ballots left to be counted from Tuesday's election in Santa Barbara County and that may change the outcome of some races.

All of the ballots that have come in from in-person voters, by mail-in-ballots, or the white ballot drop off locations that were not in the system for the first batch of results last night, are counted in follow up tabulations.

Santa Barbara County says the election office will share the number of remaining ballots by Wednesday afternoon. At that time any new results from the ongoing ballot count will be posted and available on the News Channel 3-12 Voter Guide.

For voters we spoke to yesterday who were true election day voters, they told us what it meant to them.

Christine Medina said, "you know you feel a part of not just the community, but the state. It means a little more and you have certainty that it is going to be counted."

Also coming to election headquarters, Roy Barncastle said, "well I like to hand it to somebody and it doesn't go to a post office and it's there (election office). If you vote, coming in, you actually are able to say 'I did vote and went through the whole process' and went through all that checked them all out and it is so important to me that the country stay like it is voting with a good system."

If ballots had a post mark on election day, they will count if they are received within seven days after the election.

The voter turnout Tuesday afternoon was about 67,000 in Santa Barbara County.

The election results will be certified by the county by July 2nd and sent to the Secretary of State.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.