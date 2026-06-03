Tri-County Produce housing project clears key design hurdle in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A major housing development planned for Santa Barbara's Eastside has moved one step closer to becoming reality after receiving design approval from the city's Architectural Board of Review.

The proposal would bring 45 new apartment units to the property occupied by Tri-County Produce on Milpas Street while expanding the longtime neighborhood market that has served the community for decades.

For many residents, Tri-County Produce is more than just a grocery store.

"Because it's a neighborhood. Jaime and his son are here, and they run it, and it's part of my childhood," said Santa Barbara resident Jon Jessup.

The approved design includes 45 apartments located above and behind the market. Fourteen of the units would feature three bedrooms, a component project designers say was intentionally included to accommodate families.

The latest proposal is smaller than an earlier version that called for 53 housing units. Developers say reducing the total number of apartments allowed them to create more family-sized homes while maintaining the same number of affordable units.

Supporters argue the project strikes a balance between preserving a beloved local business and helping address the region's ongoing housing shortage.

"You can't stop the developments. You can't stop the housing. You just maybe slow it down," Jessup said. "However, I'm surprised that the more waterfront property hasn't been developed."

Not everyone is convinced the project belongs on Milpas Street.

"I understand we need more housing, but not here," said Santa Barbara resident Carrie Lauer. "Too much traffic on the street here. It's going to be a lot of coming and going and many accidents, I predict."

Lauer said she worries continued development is changing the character of Santa Barbara.

"Buildings are taller and taller. Things are denser and denser. Parking is harder and harder. Space is tightened," she said.

In addition to the housing component, the project includes a nearly 5,000-square-foot expansion of Tri-County Produce, a new outdoor patio area and parking for residents.

Tri-County Produce owner Jaime DeSales has previously said additional housing near the market could help bring more customers to the business while allowing it to remain at its current location.

Jessup believes city leaders are working to balance growth with preserving Santa Barbara's identity.

"At least we got a good city council that's keeping everything under control because otherwise this would be like New York City down here or something," he said.

The project must still undergo additional city reviews before construction can begin. However, with design approval now secured, developers have cleared a significant milestone in the approval process.

If ultimately approved, the development would add 45 new homes to Santa Barbara's Eastside while allowing Tri-County Produce to remain and expand at its longtime Milpas Street location.