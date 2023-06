Vandenberg Space Force Base launches SpaceX Transporter-8 mission

This mission sent 72 payloads into low-Earth orbit, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time, according to SpaceX.

New T-0 of 2:35 p.m. PT for launch of the Transporter-8 mission from SLC-4E

SpaceX postponed this launch from 2:19 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.