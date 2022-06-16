SpaceX launch scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX is targeting a launch of the SARah-1 mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base for Saturday morning, according to base officials.

The rocket is expected to take off at 7:19 a.m. on Saturday from Space Launch Complex 4 East, but a backup opportunity is available on Monday, June 20 with the same launch window, according to officials.

Roughly eight minutes after take-off, Falcon 9's first stage will land on Landing Zone 4.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County residents may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, depending on weather conditions, according to officials.

SpaceX will live stream the launch, going live about 10 minutes before liftoff. Click here to access the livestream.