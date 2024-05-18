More fog for Sunday, May 19th forecast

We did manage to see a few breaks in the clouds today along the coast, but the onshore flow continues to dominate our weather story. Look for more fog through the overnight and in to Sunday with spotty drizzle and reduced driving visibilities. Lows will dip in to the 50's for most areas. Highs on Sunday will likely mirror and or repeat what we have been seeing recently with widespread 60's near the coastline and 70's and 80's inland..

Looking ahead, low pressure will dive in from the north early in the new work week. This will cool things down inland and keep the heavy cloud cover in play along with more northerly winds. The wind direction could make for an interesting dynamic for the Santa Barbara South Coast and northwestern Ventura County. If the winds stay mainly north and not northwest, we could see more sunshine just for that stretch of the coast and maybe slightly warmer temperatures. For all other areas, the cool northerly flow will make for a pretty chilly Monday. By mid week, the onshore flow continues with slightly warmer temperatures returning to inland areas and very little change for most of the coast. Overall, no big shocks or big changes are seen at this time in the extended forecast.