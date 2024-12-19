Falcon 9 launch of Bandwagon-2 mission from Vandenberg SFB scheduled early Saturday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of the Bandwagon-2 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 a.m. local time.

A backup window is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 a.m. shared Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release about the launch on Thursday.

Why so early?

According to Vandenberg Space Force, the launch windows have been chosen to achieve the required orbital location for the mission which will carry a host of satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the reusable Falcon 9 booster will return to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg and residents are warned they may hear a sonic boom at landing which depends on weather as well as other conditions shared Vandenberg Space Force.