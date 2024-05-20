Space X targeting Wednesday for next Falcon 9 rocket launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX is targeting May 22 for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch at the Vandenburg Space Force Base.

Liftoff will take place at 1 a.m. with backup chances until 3:28 p.m. on Wednesday and additional opportunities until 1:14 a.m. on Thursday.

A live webcast will be available on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the SpaceX account.

This is the 16th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the NROL-146 mission from the company that previously launched the NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, and nine Starlink missions.

The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean after initial stage separation.