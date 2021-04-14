John Boehner Fast Facts

Politics

Here is a look at the life of John Boehner, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Personal

Birth date: November 17, 1949

Birth place: Cincinnati, Ohio

Birth name: John Andrew Boehner

Father: Earl Henry Boehner, bar owner

Mother: Mary Ann (Hall) Boehner

Marriage: Debbie (Gunlack) Boehner (1973-present)

Children: Lindsay and Tricia

Education: Xavier University, 1977, B.A. in Business

Military: US Navy, honorably discharged for medical reasons, 1969

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

One of 12 children, he worked his way through college as a janitor. He met his wife, Debbie, during this time.

Avid golfer.

Timeline

1982 – Starts his political career as a township trustee in Union, Ohio.

1984–1990 – Member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

1990 – Defeats Gregory Jolivette (D) with 61% of the vote for the US House of Representatives seat.

January 3, 1991-October 31, 2015 – US Representative (Republican from Ohio’s 8th District).

1992 – Defeats Fred Sennett (D) and wins reelection to the US House of Representatives with 71% of the vote.

1994 – Runs unopposed and wins reelection to the House.

1996 – Runs against Jeffrey Kitchen (D) and wins reelection to the House with 70% of the vote.

1998 – Defeats John Griffin (D) and wins reelection to the House with 71% of the vote.

1998 – Files a federal lawsuit against Jim McDermott (D-Washington) for releasing a 1996 illegally taped telephone conversation to the press. According to court transcripts, the recording contained Republican leaders, including Boehner, discussing an ethics case against Newt Gingrich.

2002 and 2004 – Runs against Jeff Hardenbrook (D); wins reelection to the House in both elections.

2006 – Wins reelection to the House against Mort Meier (D).

February 2006 – Is elected House Majority Leader, replacing Tom DeLay (R-Texas).

January 2007–January 2011 – House Minority Leader.

2008 – A US District Court judge rules that Rep. McDermott (D-Washington) owes Boehner more than $1 million in legal fees in their fight over an illegally taped phone call McDermott leaked to the media.

2008 – Defeats Nick Von Stein (D) and wins reelection to the House with 68% of the vote.

2010 – Defeats Justin Coussoule (D) and wins reelection to the House with 66% of the vote.

November 17, 2010 – Republicans unanimously pick Boehner to be speaker of the House.

January 5, 2011 – Takes over as Speaker of the House from Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

November 6, 2012 – Wins unopposed reelection to the House.

January 3, 2013 – Is reelected Speaker of the House.

July 30, 2014 – The Republican-led House approves a resolution authorizing Boehner to sue President Barack Obama over claims he abused his powers at the expense of Congress and the Constitution. Initially, he indicated the House would sue over President Obama’s decision to delay a central health law requirement for businesses to provide health coverage to their employees.

November 4, 2014 – Runs against Tom Poetter (D); wins with 67% of the vote.

January 6, 2015 – Boehner is elected to a third term as speaker of the House, after a tense floor vote that saw a remarkably large chunk of his own party attempt to remove him.

September 24, 2015 – After accepting a formal invitation from Boehner, Pope Francis speaks to a joint meeting of Congress.

September 25, 2015 – Boehner announces to House Republicans that he is resigning at the end of October.

October 29, 2015 – Boehner gives his farewell remarks on the floor of the US House of Representatives, as he formally retires from his position as House speaker.

September 15, 2016 – It is announced that Boehner has joined the tobacco company Reynolds American as a director.

September 20, 2016 – Announces he is joining the lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs as an adviser.

April 11, 2018 – Announces he is joining the board of cannabis company Acreage Holdings.

November 19, 2019 – Boehner’s official portrait is unveiled during a ceremony at the US Capitol.

April 13, 2021 – Boehner’s book “On the House: A Washington Memoir” is published.