Parking fee changes in Santa Barbara go to Finance Committee for a deep review

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara downtown parking fees could be changing in many ways this year.

The parking department funds are dwindling and a city report said they will be gone next year at the current pace. With that, the city's general fund would have to be used at a time when a $7-million deficit is forecasted.

Fee changes to generate more revenue have been proposed. The plans also include the addition of parking meters in the downtown core area.

The finance committee, which is made up of City Councilmembers, will examine the figures, hear from the public and move the item forward to the full council in time for a budget vote in June.

The meeting will be open to the public and comments will be taken in person an via zoom or phone calls. The session will be held at 630 Garden St. in Santa Barbara on Tuesday at noon.

For more information go to: City of Santa Barbara Parking report.