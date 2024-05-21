Sunny skies return Wednesday

Weather conditions Wednesday will follow Tuesday’s pattern with warmer temperatures and clearer skies.

Wind speeds will be between 25-30 mph along the Gaviota Coast. Currently there are no warnings, watches or advisories.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high 60s for the surrounding coastal areas. The interior can expect another warm day of temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s. Onshore flow will slowly make its way back into the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday. As we head into Thursday, the marine layer will move back in and overcast skies will return. Temperatures will cool for the latter half of the week and into the weekend. Wind speeds will be between 25-30 mph along the Gaviota Coast.