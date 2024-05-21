Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies use naloxone to successfully reverse overdose Sunday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were able to successfully reverse the overdose of a man in their custody by administering two doses of nasal naloxone on Sunday.

On Sunday, May 19, around 9:32 a.m., deputies found a man in the roadway of Camino Lindo near Pasado Road in Isla Vista detailed Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the incident.

Deputies learned the man had an outstanding felony warrant and arrested him stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

While transporting the man to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, deputies noticed the man showed signs of a fentanyl overdose explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over, called for emergency medical assistance, and lifted the man out of the patrol vehicle before administering two rounds of nasal naloxone.

The man regained consciousness and began breathing before medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported him to the hospital for follow-up care detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man was later booked at the Main Jail after being released from medical care stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office highlighted the following symptoms of a potential fentanyl overdose:

Difficult to wake the person up

Slowed Breathing

Confusion

Blue or pale lips and fingernails

If you see these signs, call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if available advise the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Free Narcan can be found at each of the Sheriff's substations across the county and a list of those substations can be found below: