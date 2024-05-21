UCSB chancellor’s wife possibly involved in vehicle accident Tuesday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – California Highway Patrol officers responded to a traffic accident on UC Santa Barbara's campus Tuesday afternoon that may have involved the wife of a high-ranking university official.

The incident happened at 2:44 p.m. on Mesa Road, near the university plaza, according to a CHP log of the incident.

The CHP log said the driver of a Buick Lacrosse is the wife to the president of the university, and that UCSB was unable to handle the incident "due to conflict of interest."

CHP

A CHP unit arrived at the scene at 2:56 p.m. to take a report.

Your News Channel arrived to find an officer speaking with two women, one of whom appeared to have been the driver involved in the incident. Neither woman would comment. A young man with a damaged skateboard declined to comment.

The responding CHP officer would not confirm the identities of anyone involved. He did say that the skateboarder had a sore ankle.

The officer said the report would be passed along to the UC Santa Barbara police department. No one involved in the incident was detained, and it's unclear if anyone was immediately cited.

Your News Channel has reached out to the university, who declined to comment. We also reached out to a CHP spokesman and UCSB police and are waiting to hear back.