Seven arrested in multi-agency operation targetting child sexual predators in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Multiple agencies across San Luis Obispo arrested seven people as part of a child sexual predator undercover operation this month, according to the SLO DA's office.

This three-day operation included the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, and Office of the Attorney General who posed as minors on social media for their evidence, explained the SLO DA's office.

Those involved face felony charges such as contact with minors with intentions for sex, attempted lewd acts with children and harmful content sent with intention to seduce a minor, according to the SLO DA's office.

All seven people were booked and arrested into the San Luis Obispo County Jail as the county DA's Office conducts the prosecutions, detailed the SLO DA's office.

Those suffering in similar circumstances of human trafficking can call the national hotline at 888-373-7888 or 911 for any immediate danger.