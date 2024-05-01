Skip to Content
“Singin’ In The Rain” makes a splash at San Marcos High School

contributed by Dalina Klan
Published 10:41 pm

GOLETA, Calif.-"Singin' In The Rain" opens this week at San Marcos High School. 

Students held a dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

The Spring musical is an American classic.

The San Marcos High School Theatre Department makes it look like it is raining on the stage

"Singin' In The Rain" runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this week and next, along with a Saturday matinee, at the Marquis Performing Arts Center on the campus off Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Tickets are sold online and at the door.

For information visit https://smhstheatredept.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

