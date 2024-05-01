“Singin’ In The Rain” makes a splash at San Marcos High School

GOLETA, Calif.-"Singin' In The Rain" opens this week at San Marcos High School.

Students held a dress rehearsal on Wednesday.

The Spring musical is an American classic.

The San Marcos High School Theatre Department makes it look like it is raining on the stage

"Singin' In The Rain" runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this week and next, along with a Saturday matinee, at the Marquis Performing Arts Center on the campus off Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Tickets are sold online and at the door.

For information visit https://smhstheatredept.com