Santa Barbara - South County

Future housing needs could lead to 5000 more units in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County is looking at adding possibly 5000 new housing sites to meet a state mandate. 93 speakers are expected to comment.
John Palminteri
Santa Barbara County is looking at adding possibly 5000 new housing sites to meet a state mandate. 93 speakers are expected to comment.
By
Published 12:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A long list of possible rezoning areas and future housing sites are in front of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors with a deadline looming to meet state requirements and update the county's housing element.

A Friday morning meeting came with an extensive and detailed report on the sites and their potential for low and moderate income homes in the future.

Some of the sites are owned by Santa Barbara County and include the former Juvenile hall and Food Bank properties on Hollister Avenue.

One of the larger properties would be the conversion of the Glen Annie Golf Club to about 1000 units of many sizes and price ranges.

Issues within the proposals known and unknown are housing densities, price ranges, traffic, fire department approvals and components such as parks and open space.

The hearing has 93 scheduled speakers.

Today's hearing is in Santa Barbara. Another hearing was held in Santa Maria earlier this week

