The City of Atascadero hosts Annual Tamale Festival

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The City of Atascadero hosted the Annual Tamale Festival Saturday in honor of Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Over 30 tamale vendors participated in selling traditional tamales. There was a variety of tastings form meats, cheese to sweet tamales.

The family friendly event had bounce houses and activity for kids. There was also live entertainment and a pet costume contest.

