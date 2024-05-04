Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor – District 2

The City of Atascadero hosts Annual Tamale Festival

Christina Rodriguez
By
Published 6:03 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The City of Atascadero hosted the Annual Tamale Festival Saturday in honor of Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Over 30 tamale vendors participated in selling traditional tamales. There was a variety of tastings form meats, cheese to sweet tamales.

The family friendly event had bounce houses and activity for kids. There was also live entertainment and a pet costume contest.

Christina Rodriguez

