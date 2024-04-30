Santa Barbara City Council approves Saturday Farmers Market relocation, despite first responders response time concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Late chef and TV personality Julia Child used to call Saturday's Farmers Market in downtown Santa Barbara "Marvelous."

For decades it has been located at this Cota St. lot, but that will change on September 7th when it is relocated to make room for a new Santa Barbara Police Station.

Before voting 5-to-2 to relocate it to Carrillo St. between Chapala and State Street the Santa Barbara City Council heard from first responders.

Fire Marshall Ryan DiGuillo called it catty-corner from Fire Station One that is usually one of the busiest stations with the most equipment.

He said it may hurt response times since engineers would be reluctant to drive toward a farmers market.

After the council meeting, Mayor Randy Rowse and Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez said their concerns about public safety led to their no votes.

The other councilmembers approved moving forward with a licensing agreement and the purchase of barriers and trailers needed to store them.

They said De La Guera Plaza was once a top option, but farmers didn't like the logistics.

Farmers said Carrillo St. has a larger footprint that will accommodate more farmers than the longtime Cota St. location.

Oscar Guittirrez said he likes the to relocation plan because it is close to parking, and easy to walk or ride to for folks living downtown.

He said he felt blindsided by the push back from police and fire leaders.

Downtown Organization Executive Director Robin Elander likes the new location, too.

Elander said it will bring more and perhaps new people downtown at Saturdays.

Mayor Rowse said staff will have to work with engineers to ensure the safety of the relocation.

If something goes wrong a back up location could be chosen down the road

It is one of six markets within the the city of Santa Barbara that sells locally produced goods.

Your News Channel will have more on the market tonight on the news.