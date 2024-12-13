Remnants from atmospheric river arrive Saturday bringing rain, wind and chilly temperatures

Steady conditions prevailed Friday with plenty of sunshine through the day. Clouds began to move in for the afternoon as temperatures drop. As we head into the weekend, we are tracking the next system for the Central Coast. The northern part of California is experiencing an atmospheric river and as it moves past, the Central Coast will get remnants of the atmospheric river. Models are speeding up timing of when the rain will arrive, as well as lessening rain totals. This system will be quick moving and less rain is expected. Temperatures will cool further and it will be a chilly weekend to look forward to, with temperatures in the 60s through the region. Keep those coats and umbrellas out! Areas north of point Conception will see about a quarter of an inch of rain to half an inch of rain. It will be a fast moving system that will break apart as it moves, so by the time it reaches Santa Barbara and Ventura county, rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. Overcast skies may be dense enough to produce drizzle through out the day as the system moves on.

This cold front will bring cold winds, thus a wind advisory will go into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday morning for San Luis Obispo county and Santa Barbara interior mountains. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A beach hazards statement and high surf advisory remains in effect for the beaches through out the central coast down to Ventura County. Elevated surf of 10-13 feet is expected for the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara central coast beaches. Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf of 4-6 feet is expected for the Santa Barbara south western coast with high tides possibly causing very minor tidal overflow.

As we head into Sunday, skies clear once again and temperatures will remain brisk for the day. Dry conditions will return, however a fast moving cold front moves through the region on Monday, which will cool things down quickly before we see a warming trend for part of the work week.