Lumina Alliance protects vital survivor services with "Light the Way" Lifeline Campaign in SLO.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Statistics on a national scale reveal that 1 in 4 women are victims of some form of violence, ranging from rape and physical abuse to stalking and other forms of mental and psychological abuse.

That 1-in-4 national statistic translate to over 35,000 women in San Luis Obispo county alone, to say nothing of similar abuses on 26% of children nationally, or 13,000 children in the county.

Federal funding cuts threaten half of Lumina Alliances funding for their services, which include emergency shelters, intervention resources, and therapy services.

To combat this, San Luis Obispo county non-profit Lumina Alliance is launching a $5 million, three-year fundraising campaign called "Light the Way."

Their goal is to ensure that these vital, lifeline services remain in tact for the thousands in the county who wouldn't have anywhere else to turn.

To find out more information about Lumina Alliance, or to donate to the "Light the Way" Lifeline campaign, you can visit the non-profit's website here.