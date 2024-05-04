Skip to Content
Ventura County

La Conchita Yard Sale attracts customers along the N101

La Conchita Yard Sale returns with items for bargain-hunters
today at 9:34 pm
Published 9:15 pm

LA CONCHITA, Calif.-An annual May yard sale is being held in La Conchita this weekend.

Drivers can easily see the sign promoting it along Northbound 101 in Ventura County.

Customers may enjoy stopping at a snack stand put on by local girls serving up brownies and cupcakes.

Community members, in the the unincorporated seaside town, did some spring cleaning to prepare for the sale.

They have all kinds of items for bargain hunters including surfing items, stuffed animal, clothing and collectibles.

The yard sale wraps up on Sunday afternoon.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

