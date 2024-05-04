2024 Patrick Vega Memorial Swim-A-Thon makes a splash

OXNARD, Calif.-The 2024 Patrick Vega Memorial Swim-a-Thon made a splash again this year.

The Swim-A-Thon held at the Oxnard High School pool is named after the late competitive swimmer and marine Patrick Vega.

Vega died during boot camp in 2018.

Vega's family started the non profit Save Our Servicemembers.

The goal is to making sure Service Group Life Insurance begins as soon as men and women enlist.

They advocate for victims of military medical malpratice and negligence.

The Swim-A-Thon raises money for local swim lessons and teams.

Swimming was something Patrick Vega loved to do.

"He had a great zest for life and he was super special to all of us and you know his motto was I will treasure your friendship forever," said his mother Amy Vega.

"Swimming for us is really relaxing and kind of meditative, so it was nice just to be in the water and that was something we always loved to do. It was a real good connection to have," said his sister Kate Vega.

Patrick Vega would have turned 27 this year.

Many people donated $27 before jumping into the pool to swim laps or do water aerobics.

They hope to raise $5,000 form the event.

During the Swim-A-Thon, Vega's younger sister, who works in Washington D.C., surprised her parents by showing up at the pool.

Fore more information visit https://saveourservicemembers.org